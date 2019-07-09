Special Sections

Tondyleya Burton Blake

Tondyleya Burton Blake, age 71, of Maple Fork, WV, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.

Lottie Florence Ballengee Bennett

Lottie Florence Ballengee Bennett, age 95, of Shady Spring, WV, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley.

Blair, James

[br]MOUNT HOPE [ndash] James H. Blair, 49, of Mt. Hope passed Thursday, June 20 at CAMC, He was the son of Richard and Betty Adkins Blair. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Blair; his parents;, and a brother William "Tucker" Blair. He is survived by his girlfriend, Shelley Meredith;…

