The 2nd Bears & Brews Festival will take place Saturday, July 22 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Lively Family Amphitheater, Oak Hill. This is a unique opportunity for the public to meet members of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, WV Black Bear Chapter, and enjoy live music, food and craft vendors on Main Street Oak Hill.
Harley Volksen, president of the PLEMC, WV Black Bear Chapter, says the club started Bears & Brews in collaboration with Destination Downtown Oak Hill (DDOH) because both organizations realized that together they could provide more for the citizens of Oak Hill.
“I want people to come away with the realization that doing events like this not only provides an opportunity to do something fun, but it also helps community growth from a small business standpoint as well as individual growth. I hope it encourages a desire for others to want to do things as well,” Volksen said.
The event offers motorcycles on display, a poker run, a dunking booth, domestic beer, craft beer, wine slushies, food and craft vendors. Destination Downtown Oak Hill is sponsoring live music featuring Matt Mullins and the Bring Downs as well as 5 Star Rebellion.
Cost of the event is $20 for those over 21 years of age. That buys a band verifying you are 21, along with four sample tickets. Additional tickets for sampling (only for those over 21) are $3 each or 4 for $10.
Once again, a poker run is scheduled for the day of the event. The ride starts at Quality Inn, Fayetteville, and will end at Bears & Brews on Main Street Oak Hill. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 per person and $10 for an extra hand.
The ride starts at 10:30 a.m. and is approximately 105 miles long with three scheduled stops. Volksen invites all motorcycle enthusiasts to ride and hopes to get a good turnout from within the local communities. Proceeds will be donated to Fayette County’s last active VFW and FIT JROTC program.
The event draws members of the PLEMC from all over the nation, including Maryland, New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. “I hope to see many people from our community as well as surrounding areas,” Volksen said. “Last year was incredibly special for me because of an unexpected reconnection with a soldier that I served with in Afghanistan. As for the event, it was great to see and hear the excitement from people. They talked about how cool it was and that they wished something like this would take place in their areas.”
New in 2023 and co-sponsored by SPEEDWORKZ, is a record setting top fuel drag bike. The drag bike is an OCR team bike that is currently piloted by Armon Furr who comes from some deep roots in the Top Fuel AHDRA racing community. Armon himself has three world championship wins. “The idea sparked between me and the owners of SPEEDWORKZ, Chris and Lesley Jarvis,” Volksen said. “We put our heads together and figured out a way to bring to Oak Hill something unique and special to our little town.”
For additional information, contact Harley Volksen at plemcsuperduty@gmail.com or 304-237-9500, Christa Hodges at christahodgeswv@gmail.com or 304-731-8816 or Dr. Mandy Wriston at 304-890-0974 or appalachianqueenconsulting@gmail.com
