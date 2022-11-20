Theresa Ann Woods

The unsolved Fayette County murder case of Collins Middle School student Theresa Ann Woods will be the topic of the newest edition of Cocoa & Crime. The free presentation, delivered by Susan Williams, a former reporter for The Charleston Gazette, is set for Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Glen Ferris Inn.

Theresa Woods walked out of Collins Middle School at the end of the school day. She normally continued walking until she reached her mother’s office on Main Street Oak Hill.

She was never seen alive after that day, Feb. 20, 1986. In time, her remains would be found, but decades later no one has been arrested for her murder.

Come to the Glen Ferris Inn at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 when retired Gazette reporter Susan Williams will share information she gathered in talks and interviews with police officers and Theresa’s father, Donald Woods.

The presentation includes facts about this murder, making the event unsuitable for children.

The free discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22. Food and drinks are available for purchase from Inn staff. The historic Inn stands along U.S. 60 in Glen Ferris.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you