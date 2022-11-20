Theresa Woods walked out of Collins Middle School at the end of the school day. She normally continued walking until she reached her mother’s office on Main Street Oak Hill.
She was never seen alive after that day, Feb. 20, 1986. In time, her remains would be found, but decades later no one has been arrested for her murder.
Come to the Glen Ferris Inn at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 when retired Gazette reporter Susan Williams will share information she gathered in talks and interviews with police officers and Theresa’s father, Donald Woods.
The presentation includes facts about this murder, making the event unsuitable for children.
The free discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22. Food and drinks are available for purchase from Inn staff. The historic Inn stands along U.S. 60 in Glen Ferris.
