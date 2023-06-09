Over 260 New River Community and Technical College students were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.
President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced that the following students have earned the President’s List designation for the spring 2023 semester:
Fayetteville: Erica Danielle Hogan;
Hico: Pervis James Major;
Meadow Bridge: Shelly Ann Walker;
Mount Hope: Emma Grace Villebrun; and
Oak Hill: James Bennett; DeWayne Antonio Hopkins; Bryson Cole Powers.
• • •
Dean’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours (foundational courses do not count toward the minimum requirement), earn a GPA of 3.25 for the semester or better and fail no courses.
Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Underbakke announced that the following students have earned the Dean’s List designation for the spring 2023 semester:
Hico: Nathanael David McSweeney;
Layland: Dustin Ray Adkins;
Meadow Bridge: Collin R. Woods;
Minden: Angel Dawn Chornsbay;
Montgomery: James Jeffery Deakins;
Mount Hope: Brittney Nicole Anderson; and
Oak Hill: Jenessa S. Fox; Mark Riley McCoy; Shyanna Rose Seabolt.
Registration for the fall 2023 semester is underway at New River CTC. For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
