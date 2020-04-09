BECKLEY — Active Southern West Virginia is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to offer free community programming virtually. This online program is open to anyone in any location. Due to schools being closed and CDC social distancing protocols, the Active SWV Kids Run Clubs are unable to meet in person. Fortunately, the Active SWV Kids Run Club Director, India Tarleton Krawczyk, has designed and launched a virtual spring program that is open to all youth from April 13 through May 24.
“Right now, kids normal schedules are all thrown off, and they don't really have any options for structured physical activity,” Krawczyk said in a press release. “Active SWV wanted to provide a safe outlet for kids to be active where they could also feel connected to others in their school and community.”
Additionally, there is a virtual Regional Fun Run/Walk 5K that is open to all southern West Virginians of all ages.
Youth and parents can join the Virtual Kids Run Club Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/pg/ActiveSWV/events/ to connect with the community and stay active from home. Active SWV will still provide weekly Kids Run Club activities just like at school, but you can participate and log your time online from home. You will be invited to use the free online tracking app, Clockify, to log your activity and see what others from your school are doing. This way you’re still connected to your Kids Run Club community. Participants who regularly log their activity at least once a week will receive a participation gift in the mail once the virtual season is over.
Wrapping up the Virtual Kids Run Club season is the Virtual Regional Fun Run Event that all community members are invited to join. Kids are automatically entered to participate in the Virtual Regional Fun Run when they register for the Virtual Kids Run Club season. Family and friends can join too with details on the Facebook Event Page and at https://activeswv.org/regional-fun-run-virtual-edition/. The event will have a youth 1-mile dash for kids and a 5k run/walk option for all participants. Participation medals will be awarded along with optional fundraising T-shirts available.
For full instructions on joining and tracking activity, please visit the provided link above. Active SWV thanks their sponsors: The Escape-A-Torium, Mountain Surf Paddle Sports and the Summersville CVB.
For more information on this event and other free Active SWV programs, please visit www.activeswv.com/events or email at info@activeswv.com.
