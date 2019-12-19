New River Community and Technical College will offer an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program starting Jan. 22, 2020.
“We’ve designed this workforce program for students who are working in the field and have already earned their EMT-B certification,” explained Program Director Travis Copenhaver.
The lecture portion of the class will be given at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg and made available online. Each week students will attend a lab location that best fits their schedule. Class lab options will be offered from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on Mondays, the Mercer County Campus in Princeton on Tuesdays, the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville on Fridays and the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg on Saturdays.
The two-semester program will run through July 31, 2020. Tuition is $2,000 and includes all student materials. Payment plans are available.
Students interested in continuing their education will be prepared to earn New River CTC’s Certificate of Applied Science in Paramedic and test for the National Registry Paramedic Certification by completing one additional semester at the college or to earn the Associate of Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services degree by completing two additional semesters of study at New River CTC.
For more information or to register, visit www.newriver.edu/workforce or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Jeanne Stone (304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu).
