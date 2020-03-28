CHARLESTON – The American Electric Power Foundation is donating $288,000 to agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts across Appalachian Power’s three-state service area. The gift is part of an overall $1.5 million coronavirus relief donation from the AEP Foundation.
“These are challenging and uncertain times for all of us,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO. “With the Foundation’s help, we’re able to partner with agencies in our communities to identify and reach our customers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”
United Way chapters, many of whom have established Community Response Funds related to the virus, will receive $204,000. Food banks and feeding centers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee, as well as the American Red Cross, will receive $84,000 in funding.
The AEP Foundation is funded by AEP and its utilities, including Appalachian Power.
“These are the organizations that provide a safety net for our neighbors in need,” Beam said. “We work closely with them on a regular basis so we know how important it is that they are able to continue and even increase their services during this emergency.”
Earlier this month, Appalachian Power announced it is temporarily suspending disconnects due to non-payment. Customers with difficulty making payment or with questions are asked to contact Appalachian Power. The number for Appalachian Power’s customer solutions center can be found on the bill or on the company’s website at www.AppalachianPower.com.
Organizations receiving special COVID-19 funding include:
• United Way of Central West Virginia;
• United Way of the River Cities;
• United Way of Southern West Virginia;
• United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley;
• Beckley Dream Center;
• Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center;
• Five Loaves & Two Fishes;
• Hungry Lamb Food Initiative;
• Huntington City Mission;
• Mingo County House of Hope;
• Mountain Mission;
• Mountaineer Food Bank;
• Salvation Army, Princeton;
• Union Mission; and
• American Red Cross - West Virginia Region.
