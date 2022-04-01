Ansted Elementary School’s teachers and paraprofessionals recently staged a professional development using games and make-and-take activities to boost family and student reading engagement at home.
On Thursday, March 17, students and their families participated in "Take Me Out to the Reading Night." At the event, families learned to participate in reading games focused on vocabulary, comprehension, fluency, phonics, phonemic awareness, visualization and sight words.
Families also engaged in collaborative conversations, communication and team building.
The event ended with students and parents shopping for books and special treats at the "concession stand."
AES Principal Marchelle Bowling issued a special thanks to Fayette County Schools Federal Funding Program, Glenville State University for the Glenville gear basket, WVU Tech for supplying books and tote bags, and Warm Hands From Warm Hearts for supplying Cracker Jacks.
