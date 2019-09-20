BEARDS FORK — The Accent Education After School Program at Southern Appalachian Labor School will begin Sept. 23 and run to June 2020.
Students at all grade levels can attend Monday to Thursday. The free program starts at 3:30 p.m. or whenever the buses arrive and ends at 6:30 p.m. Vans will take students home.
Students will get a snack upon arrival and a full dinner at 6 p.m. Teachers will be onsite to offer homework assistance. There will be crafts, science, exercise and recreational time.
Students from New River Primary, New River Intermediate, Oak Hill High School, Oak Hill Middle School and Valley PK-8, who live in Oak Hill, Kimberly, Powellton, Adena Village, Montgomery, Montgomery
Heights, Deepwater, Robson, Page, Mulberry, Kincaid, Ingram Branch and Wriston can ride on the Beards Fork buses from their school and attend.
For more information, call SALS at 304-779-2280 or 304-779-2772 and ask for Latoya Ray or Vickie Mullins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.