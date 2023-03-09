CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is pleased to announce the return and expansion of the West Virginia Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).
SFMNP is designed to get fresh, local fruits and vegetables to low income senior citizens. Seniors sign up for the vouchers used to purchase the fruits and vegetables from local producers at their county level senior center. Senior applications will be available after June 1 at the local senior centers.
Farmers wishing to participate in the program should note that applications are now available and due March 31. Late applications will not be accepted. Information and applications can be found at Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program : West Virginia Department of Agriculture (wv.gov).
For more information, contact SeniorFarmersMarket@wvda.us or Angel Wallace awallace@wvda.us, 304-558-2110.
