Through continued and sustained giving, alumni of Collins and Oak Hill High schools have made funds available yearly to worthy graduates of OHHS. This year alone, 32 students received awards of $1,000 and five more received $2,000.
Money channeled to the Beckley Area Foundation, for which only interest is spent, covered 16 of the scholarships. Those funds and the number of students awarded were: Rita and Shelton Sanger, five; General Fund, four; Massey Fund, four; Hortense Belding, one; Zella Bishop, two.
From the moneys in the Alumni Association account, the following memorial or class scholarships were awarded: Thomas Powell, two; General Fund, two; Larry Harding, one; Carol Terry, one; Kevin Cogar, one; Jennifer Wender, one; Class of 1964, two; Class of 1966, one; Andrew Zickafoose, one; Zella Bishop, one; Marshall University designated, five; Bowling, McVey, Elkins combined, one; Velma Foster, one.
Fifteen first-time awards were granted; the 17 students whose scholarships were renewed have a cumulative GPA of 3.7.
