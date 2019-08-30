Each year, the Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association publishes The Reunion Log, a tabloid-sized newspaper that features stories about past graduates as well as functions of the Association. This year’s edition will be sold at The Lewis House on Main Street and at the Alumni House on 103 Kelly Avenue on Friday, Aug. 30.
Copies will also be available during the parade on Saturday.
Cost of the publication is $5; copies can be mailed for $7.
To order The Reunion Log by mail, send a check for $7 to the OHHS Alumni Association, Box 462, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
