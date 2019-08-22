The 13th annual Lindsey Raines Poker Run in Lewisburg is set for Saturday, Sept. 7.
The event is held each year on the Saturday after Labor Day to honor the memory of Lindsey Raines, a 2004 Greenbrier West High School graduate and motorcycle rider who died of an aneurysm on Dec. 12, 2006.
The run is a means through which to raise funds for scholarships for local high school students. Nearly $150,000 worth of scholarships have been awarded since the run’s inception to students at Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail and Greenbrier East high schools.
Registration for the run is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille in Lewisburg. A breakfast buffet will be available for purchase.
Route maps will be available at registration and all motor vehicles are welcome.
The last bike in will be at 4 p.m. at the Rainelle Moose Lodge where an evening meal will be provided along with music by the Half Bad Blue Grass Band.
Cost of entry is $25 per hand which includes a T-shirt, run patch, meal and door prize. A scholarship T-shirt and ride patch are available for $20 and tank tops are available for the ladies upon request.
Riders can purchase two extra cards for $10. Best hand will win $500, while the worst hand will be awarded $250.
There will be an auction and raffle on various items and a 50/50 drawing will be held.
Pre-registration is available at the Western Auto in Rainelle with cash, check or credit card.
For more information, call Paul Raines at 304-438-7102 or Bruce Dowdy at 304-647-3155.
