CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Vandalia Gathering. The annual Memorial Day event is the state’s celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and food of West Virginia.
“As we navigate these difficult times together, the WVDACH is committed to making the kind of decisions that ensure the safety of the public and our staff,” a press release earlier this week stated. “We must all do our part to lessen the effect of the current worldwide health crisis, and at this time this decision is one we feel is in everyone’s best interest.
“The department is looking at alternatives to the annual three-day gathering that will allow us to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of our proud state once we are all able to gather again. One such idea is a Vandalia Celebration Concert which will feature talented West Virginia artists as well as announce the 2020 Vandalia Award Winner and the 2020 West Virginia Quilt Awards. An announcement will be made once dates can be finalized.”
The WVDACH is still accepting submissions for the 2020 West Virginia Juried Quilt and Wall Hanging Exhibition through May 1. Quilts and wall hangings are currently only being accepted through the mail. For more information about the exhibition or for a prospectus, go to www.wvculture.org or contact Cailin Howe, exhibition coordinator for the department, at Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.
For more information about the Vandalia Gathering, go to www.wvculture.org/vandalia/ or contact Andrea Nelson, public information specialist for the department, at Andrea.E.Nelson@wv.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.