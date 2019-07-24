Fourth nine weeks
Principal’s honor roll — Evan D. Adkins, Jaxon M. Barnhouse, Logan R. Caudill, Mahala M. Crist, Makenzie F. Critchley, Anderson L. Eades, Preston M. Eades, Avree G. Kenney, Kaylynn J. Knight, Rhyder A. McGraw, Marrissa M. Ortiz, Rylee S. Probst, Samuel T. Shumate, Eden P. Taylor, Ella T. Willis
Exemplary honor roll — Nevaeh L. Baird, Bode G. Barnhouse, Theodore W. Bell III, Lillian F. Cameron, Autumn N. Crist, Kolton J. Eades, Zadyn J. Hawver, Haily N. Martin, Skiler A. Morehead, Desiree N. Nottingham, Braxton O’Dell, Abigail M. Parcell, Austin Sears, Alyssa D. Wood, Emily R. Workman
Outstanding honor roll — Vanessa R. Allen, Tammara L. Bryant, Jaxon T. Clackler, Jenna D. Crist, Charles G. Holcomb Jr., Jaydon R. Keeney, Kobran B. Koch, Emma J. Legg, James A. Masters, Preston Ortiz
