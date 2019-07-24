School news

Fourth nine weeks

Principal’s honor roll — Evan D. Adkins, Jaxon M. Barnhouse, Logan R. Caudill, Mahala M. Crist, Makenzie F. Critchley, Anderson L. Eades, Preston M. Eades, Avree G. Kenney, Kaylynn J. Knight, Rhyder A. McGraw, Marrissa M. Ortiz, Rylee S. Probst, Samuel T. Shumate, Eden P. Taylor, Ella T. Willis

Exemplary honor roll — Nevaeh L. Baird, Bode G. Barnhouse, Theodore W. Bell III, Lillian F. Cameron, Autumn N. Crist, Kolton J. Eades, Zadyn J. Hawver, Haily N. Martin, Skiler A. Morehead, Desiree N. Nottingham, Braxton O’Dell, Abigail M. Parcell, Austin Sears, Alyssa D. Wood, Emily R. Workman

Outstanding honor roll — Vanessa R. Allen, Tammara L. Bryant, Jaxon T. Clackler, Jenna D. Crist, Charles G. Holcomb Jr., Jaydon R. Keeney, Kobran B. Koch, Emma J. Legg, James A. Masters, Preston Ortiz

