Below is the honor roll for the second nine weeks (Oct. 25 to Jan. 13) at Ansted Elementary School:
Principal's Honor Roll (4.0)
3rd grade — Justus Barnhouse, Grayson Bennett, Macie Carte, Emma Kaylor
4th grade — Haven Grimmett, Mia Harper, Camryn Harrison, Zoey Hawver, Ralph Middleton, Mason McGraw, Olivia McVey, Zaidyn Pierson, Ashton Torres, Brayleigh Hunt
5th grade — Nolan Carroll, Conner Critchley, Amelia Ellison, Wayne Hall, Sofie Kincaid, Parker McVey, Trevor Osborn
Exemplary Honor Roll (3.5 to 3.99)
3rd grade — Gabriella Bennett, Mackenzie Brewer, Haley Cavendish, Kylee Critchley, Isabella Davis, Mary Dommer, Emily Estep, Jackson Garvin, Lucas Hanshaw, Sophia Jackson, Tessa Jewell, Amiah Keeney, Darrell Kincaid, Tanner Osborn, Mason Pierson, Kyleigh Taylor, Chase White
4th grade — Jarrod Anderson,Timothy Carpenter, Aleah Dalton, Dillion Grubb, Genna Ferrell,Brayleigh Hunt, Brooklyn Johnston, Rachel Jones, Lillie Lucas, Heidi Martin, Blake Mc Guire Noah Newman, Tiffany Newman, Remmi Skaggs, Bethany Stone, Michael Thomas, Harley Toney, Kenslee Withrow
5th grade — Kyleigh Crist, Joshua Hanshew, Nadale Kidd, Talameka Lilly, Aaliyah Ortiz, Chrysty Riffle, Silas Syner, Nicholas Underwood, Terry Wilson, Mason Workman
Outstanding Honor Roll (3.0 to 3.49)
3rd grade — Brantley Bragg, William Clark, Nathan Kessler, Aaron Legg, Victor Sis
4th grade — Jace Caudill, Jake Caudill, Hunter Critchley, Colton Masters, Brison Wyatt
5th grade — Tessa Lanham
Below is the honor roll for the third nine weeks (Jan. 17 to March 21) at AES:
Principal's Honor Roll (4.0)
3rd grade — Justus Barnhouse, Grayson Bennett, Macie Carte, Kylee Critchley, Jackson Garvin, Emma Kaylor
4th grade — Haven Grimmett, Mia Harper, Brayleigh Hunt, Ralph Middleton, Mason McGraw, Olivia McVey, Ashton Torres
5th grade — Nolan Carroll, Amelia Ellison, Sofie Kincaid, Parker McVey, Trevor Osborn, Nicholas Underwood
Exemplary Honor Roll (3.5 to 3.99)
3rd grade — Brantley Bragg, Gabriella Bennett, Mackenzie Brewer, Haley Cavendish, Isabella Davis, Mary Dommer, Emily Estep, Lucas Hanshaw, Tessa Jewell, Amiah Keeney, Darrell Kincaid, Tanner Osborn, Mason Pierson, Victor Sis, Kyleigh Taylor, Chase White
4th grade — Conner Critchley, Aleah Dalton, Dillion Grubb, Zoey Hawver, Camryn Harrison, Rachel Jones, Blake McGuire, Zaidyn Pierson, Remmi Skaggs, Bethany Stone, Michael Thomas, Kenslee Withrow
5th grade — Kyleigh Crist, Joshua Hanshew, Wayne Hall, Sophia Jackson, Nadale Kidd, Talameka Lilly, Chrysty Riffle, Terry Wilson, Mason Workman
Outstanding Honor Roll (3.0 to 3.49)
3rd grade — William Clark, Nathan Kessler, Sophia Jackson, Aaron Legg
4th grade — Jarrod Anderson, Jake Caudill, Timothy Carpenter, Genna Ferrell, Brooklyn Johnston, , Lillie Lucas, Noah Newman, Tiffany Newman, Harley Toney, Brison Wyatt
5th grade — Aaliyah Ortiz, Silas Syner
