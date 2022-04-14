SUMMERSVILLE — Help to preserve stories of the region in a community education class at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus starting May 5. The six-week Appalachian Folklore and Heritage Writing class will meet on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“Before the advent of highways, formal schooling, medical advancements, the weather channel and certainly the internet, communities had to be attentive to signs of things to come and lessons learned from past occurrences. A need to understand natural phenomenon was woven with the native intelligence of the people from this region that led to a beautiful tapestry often referred to as folklore,” class instructor Barbara Crawford explained. “Sadly, with the passing of each generation we find ourselves losing much of the folklore that was an integral part of our past.”
“The class will collect folklore, indicative to our region, attempt to understand the collected samples and compile these regional treasures into a book. Original artwork, photographs and family anthologies may also be submitted as components of the book,” added Crawford.
At the conclusion of the course, participants can receive a bound, hard-back book of the stories written in the class.
Tuition for the class is $100, plus $25 for a copy of the book, and registration is required by April 25.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
