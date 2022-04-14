Applications will be accepted through April 22 for the Leadership Fayette County Class of 2023.
Students apply during their sophomore year to participate during their junior year of high school. Every sophomore in Fayette County is encouraged to apply. Each applicant will receive an interview. Apply online at leadershipfayettecounty.com.
Leadership Fayette County meets in different locations each month of the school year (August through May). Each session is considered by the Board of Education as an approved educational leave of absence, and there is no cost to participate in this program.
Leadership Fayette County provides the tools students need to help reach their full potential by providing opportunities to learn about themselves and their ability to lead, follow and perform on a team. The program also offers opportunities for class members to learn about the people and places that make Fayette County unique.
Upon completion of the program, graduates earn a one-time $1000 scholarship toward college/training and an excellent achievement/reference for college applications.
Leadership Fayette County is an extremely competitive program and accepts a limited number of students each year (12 to 14). At least one student is chosen from each Fayette County high school. Selection is based on factors such as application, interview, motivation, character, individuality, critical thinking, and diversity.
For more information, contact Leadership Fayette County on the website leadershipfayettecounty.com or via Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.