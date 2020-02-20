CHARLESTON – Applications are now available for the 2020 West Virginia Make It Shine Spring Statewide Cleanup. This annual event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).
During the first two weeks of April, the WV Make It Shine Program will provide resources such as cleanup materials, waste hauling, and landfill fees to community groups volunteering to conduct litter cleanups on state streams or public lands.
More than 4,300 state citizens participated in last year’s statewide cleanup. These volunteers removed nearly 180 tons of litter, including over 2,000 tires, from West Virginia’s landscape.
For those wishing to participate, the application deadline is March 1. Applications are available on the WV Make It Shine webpage, or by contacting Joshua Hamrick, WV Make It Shine Coordinator, at Joshua.R.Hamrick@wv.gov or by phone at 1-800-322-5530.
This event is completely dependent upon volunteers, so sign up today and help make West Virginia shine.
