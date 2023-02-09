The 2023 West Virginia Arbor Day Poster Contest, sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Forestry, is open.
Fourth and fifth grade students in West Virginia can create a poster related to the theme “Trees are Terrific…and Different!” and submit it by April 4 for a chance to win a framed certificate and a tree planted in their honor.
Posters must be the original work of a student in the fourth or fifth grade.
The use of cartoon characters, TV and sports figures, or business names are prohibited. Many of these are copyrighted and for this reason cannot be used on posters.
All artwork on the posters must be finished and the artist’s name must appear in the lower right hand corner on the front of the poster.
All posters must be created in one of the specified mediums and must be within size limits.
Posters may be done in marker, crayon, watercolor, ink, acrylic paint, tempera paint or colored pencils. Posters must be reproducible. Collages are not acceptable (this includes anything glued on the poster).
Posters may be any size between and including 8 1⁄2x11 and 14x18. Computer generated art and printing are not acceptable.
Posters must be flat. They may not be folded, matted, mounted, laminated or framed.
The art must be related to the theme in some way and the theme must be on the poster. The 2023 theme is “Trees are . . . Different!” All writing on the poster must be correctly spelled and easy to read from a distance.
Posters must be postmarked by April 3. Posters are to be mailed flat. Send only one poster per grade and per school to: West Virginia Division of Forestry Attn: Andy Sheetz, 7 Players Club Drive, Charleston, WV 25311.
If you have any questions, please email andy.i.sheetz@wv.gov or 304-382-9574.
• • •
To learn much more about trees, visit the WVDOF activity guide at https://wvforestry.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/activity-guide06-1.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.