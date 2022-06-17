Thousands of West Virginia University graduates participated in 16 commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum and the Canady Creative Arts Center on May 13-15. The final total graduate number for the 2022 spring semester was 3,888.
Listed below are area graduates.
Clay
Indore — Clarissa Keiffer, immunology and medical microbiology
Fayette
Charlton Heights — Jerreyanne Jeffries, Regents Bachelor of Arts
Fayetteville — Caleb Bailes, general business; Marilyn Bodkin, nursing; Kelsea Harler, animal and nutritional sciences; Savannah Kincaid, exercise physiology; Nayreschca Pacheco Sanchez, women’s and gender studies; Jonathan Pullens, nursing; Amber Skaggs, nursing; Lauren Weatherford, community development policy and practice; Tyler Zimm, professional pharmacy
Glen Jean — Brianna Wingrove, health informatics and information management
Hico — Felicity McSweeney, nursing;
Lookout — Eva Barber, criminology; Cosmo Scott, wildlife and fisheries resources
Meadow Bridge — Trevor Ford, physics and chemistry
Mount Hope — Emily Boyd, human performance and health
Nallen — Halie Casto, elementary education
Oak Hill — Faith Bigelow, landscape architecture; Amanda Davis, legal studies; Courtney Holbrook, animal and nutritional sciences; Hannah Kania, nursing; Leslie Payne, psychology; Dalton Perdue, health and well-being; Cydney Thomas, painting; Lainey Vargo, professional pharmacy
Scarbro — Cody Gillespie, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering; Katy Trent, anthropology
Greenbrier
Rainelle — Toby Francis, theatre design and technology; Kelsy Robbns, women’s and gender studies
Kanawha
Belle — Hannah McDermitt, nursing; Jacob Syner, accounting
Pratt — David Tincher, English and public health
Nicholas
Dixie — Makayla Wooten, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS
