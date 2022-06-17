Commencement

Megan Fischer moves her tassel during the conclusion of the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering May 2022 commencement ceremony at the Coliseum on May 14.

 Brian Persinger/WVU

Thousands of West Virginia University graduates participated in 16 commencement ceremonies at the Coliseum and the Canady Creative Arts Center on May 13-15. The final total graduate number for the 2022 spring semester was 3,888.

Listed below are area graduates.

Clay

Indore — Clarissa Keiffer, immunology and medical microbiology

Fayette

Charlton Heights — Jerreyanne Jeffries, Regents Bachelor of Arts

Fayetteville — Caleb Bailes, general business; Marilyn Bodkin, nursing; Kelsea Harler, animal and nutritional sciences; Savannah Kincaid, exercise physiology; Nayreschca Pacheco Sanchez, women’s and gender studies; Jonathan Pullens, nursing; Amber Skaggs, nursing; Lauren Weatherford, community development policy and practice; Tyler Zimm, professional pharmacy

Glen Jean — Brianna Wingrove, health informatics and information management

Hico — Felicity McSweeney, nursing;

Lookout — Eva Barber, criminology; Cosmo Scott, wildlife and fisheries resources

Meadow Bridge — Trevor Ford, physics and chemistry

Mount Hope — Emily Boyd, human performance and health

Nallen — Halie Casto, elementary education

Oak Hill — Faith Bigelow, landscape architecture; Amanda Davis, legal studies; Courtney Holbrook, animal and nutritional sciences; Hannah Kania, nursing; Leslie Payne, psychology; Dalton Perdue, health and well-being; Cydney Thomas, painting; Lainey Vargo, professional pharmacy

Scarbro — Cody Gillespie, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering; Katy Trent, anthropology

Greenbrier

Rainelle — Toby Francis, theatre design and technology; Kelsy Robbns, women’s and gender studies

Kanawha

Belle — Hannah McDermitt, nursing; Jacob Syner, accounting

Pratt — David Tincher, English and public health

Nicholas

Dixie — Makayla Wooten, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS

