Suspense will build in the next production at the Historic Fayette Theater when writer Paul Sheldon has to write as if his life depended on it…and it does.
The play Misery, adapted from a Stephen King novel and then a popular movie, will be the summer feature at the theater located in the heart of Fayetteville. The play will open July 8 and run for three weekends with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There will be one matinee, the closing performance, on July 24 at 2 p.m. For information, call the theater box office at 304-574-4655 or check the Facebook page.
Misery is the story of a successful romance novelist, Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. The tension quickly builds as Annie discovers he has killed off her favorite character and Paul realizes he has to act quickly to save his life.
This dark thriller is directed by HFT veteran Gene Worthington.
“This is a play I have wanted to do for some time,” stated Worthington, one of the founders of the theater now in its 29th year. “The rights were not available until this summer and I immediately made plans to bring this show to life on stage.” Worthington went on to say that the play has several twists and turns that have been a challenge but that he has enjoyed directing the suspenseful story.
The play has only three characters. Writer Paul Sheldon will be portrayed by Will Radford of Beckley. Radford, a graduate of the Marshall University Theatre program, has performed a number of roles in the area.
“This role is a dream role to play,” he said. “It is both physically and mentally challenging.”
Jessica Hughes, of Fayetteville, will take on the role of the irrational Annie Wilkes, and Dwight Neil, an HFT regular also of Fayetteville, will play role of the Sherriff who attempts to rescue the novelist.
Misery is a play based on the King novel and adapted by William Goldman. Goldman adapted the play for a 1990 film starring Kathy Bates and James Caan. Now, he has revised the suspense thriller to the stage. Misery is produced in cooperation with Dramatists Play Service. Funding for the Historic Fayette Theater is provided each year by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History with additional funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The next production the theater has planned will open in September and will be directed by Josh Whisman. The play, 39 Steps, is a spoof on Alfred Hitchcock movies.
The Historic Fayette Theater is located at on Court Street in the Historic District of Fayetteville. Tickets for Misery are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and students 12 and under. The box office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. if you wish to purchase tickets in person, or you can order tickets on line at showtix4u.com.
For more information about Misery or other upcoming productions, call 304-574-4655.
