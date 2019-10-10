With strains of "We Are Family" as a backdrop, members of the band fraternity celebrated a recent regional event Thursday.
Carrie Kidd, executive director, and other representatives of Harmony for Hope visited Oak Hill High School band practice to present a donation from the recent Jubilee Band Jam sponsored by Harmony for Hope as part of the annual Mount Hope Jubilee.
Bands performing in the Sept. 28 concert included Charleston Metro Bands, marching bands from Oak Hill and Independence high schools, and the Mount Hope Regional Band.
The event was staged to provide an opportunity to showcase regional bands, as well as to raise funds for the operation of those groups.
"We are interested in hosting this event again next year and are enthused we were able to raise $840, which will be evenly distributed between both area school band booster programs," Kidd said after the concert.
Oak Hill High band director Greg Richmond said his band will put its $420 donation towards repairing some of the instruments to be used during concert season.
"The Band Jam was a great experience for the kids," said Richmond. "They not only got to perform in front of a very appreciative audience, but they were able to watch other bands perform, as well.
"Also, I think it was a good event for the city of Mount Hope. Several of our band parents that are Mount Hope alumni expressed how excited they were to see their kids performing in that stadium (Municipal Stadium). They were especially happy to hear us play 'The Horse' with the Mount Hope Regional Band and Charleston Metro Bands.
"Jubilee Band Jam was a wildly successful event not only in Mount Hope, but from the support of those attending from outside communities," Kidd said. "Our festival had an impact on both schools' band booster programs and this was recognized regionally.
"With interest for Band Jam 2020 growing exponentially from Southern West Virginia marching bands, we hope to host an event which will one day benefit the programs of multiple schools while showcasing our rich West Virginia musical heritage."
A presentation to Independence High School was planned for Tuesday.
Any area bands interested in participating in Band Jam 2020 as part of their band booster program are encouraged to contact Kidd at Harmoni4hope@gmail.com.
