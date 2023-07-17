BUCKHANNON — Only days remain until Buckhannon’s World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) 2023 Championships and 20 bands from around the world have finalized their plans to come together on the American stage while two others are navigating the visa process.
Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee, said each international group must go through a detailed process to secure visas through the U.S. embassy in their respective countries. They are also responsible for raising all the funds necessary to make the trip to compete.
“All of these groups have worked diligently to secure the funds and complete the paperwork necessary to travel to Buckhannon to participate in this competition,” Sanders said “We are just days away until competition week, where we look forward to greeting our competitors and thousands of spectators.”
WAMSB 2023 Competitors:
Canada — Calgary Round-Up Band — Calgary Stetson Show Band — Calgary Stampede Showband El Salvador — Boinas Verdes Marching Band — Malissori Marching Band Germany — Spielmannszug Hattstedt E.V. Ghana — National Cadet Corps Ghana Honduras — Chorotegas Latin Band — Bethel Marching Band — Banda Juvenil Filarmonía Poland — Wood and Brass Marching Band Switzerland — Showband Les Armourins — Showband.ch Taiwan — Chien Kuo High School Marching Band United States — Rogues Hollow Regiment — Green Beret Marching Band
Venezuela — Banda Show Francisco De Miranda WAMSB 2023 Exhibition Bands:
Hong Kong — TheTwistmen.Winds Ireland — Crumlin Community Band
Sweden — Engelholm Marching Band The WAMSB 2023 competition will take place July 17 to July 24 and bands will compete for the title of world champion in several disciplines of music including concert, field marching performance, drumline, street parade and more.
The week will feature entertainment, vendors and more throughout downtown Buckhannon. Grammy award winner Lee Greenwood of “God Bless the U.S.A.” fame will perform as part of the official opening ceremonies on July 19 and the Parade of Nations on July 22 will have more international representation than any other parade in West Virginia this year, officials say. The acclaimed U.S. Marine Drumline and Bugle Corps will perform for the official closing ceremony at 7 p.m. July 23.
West Virginia stands to reap long-lasting benefits thanks to the international competition. Visitors to the state will give officials – at the local and state level – a reason to engage international entities, dignitaries, and others about the potential for long-term tourism, economic development, and investment opportunities.
WAMBS 2023 Event Tickets can be purchased online at wamsb2023.com.
