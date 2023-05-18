LEWISBURG — Carnegie Hall’s Smooth Ambler Second Stage Series presents Bare Bones on Friday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Room. Guests are invited to come early for a pre-show reception from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The Second Stage Series is sponsored by Smooth Ambler.
Bare Bones is an a cappella trio based in Charleston. Featuring husband-and-wife duo Bill and Becky Kimmons and recent addition Mark Davis, the trio runs through a program of gospel-leaning tunes highlighting Bill’s bass, Davis’ tenor and baritone, and Becky’s contralto in the lead.
The three singers bring distinctly different musical influences to create their sound.
Rebecca has been a student of old-style Appalachian unaccompanied singing since she was a child, listening to her Summers County-born grandmother sing in the manner of the Primitive Baptists. If you visit the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, you can hear the same singing style today in their churches.
Bill grew up singing in choirs and musicals, holding down such roles as Balthazar in Amahl and the Night Visitors, and Huckleby in The Fantastiks. He was introduced to old-time music when he came to West Virginia in 1977.
Bare Bones, with Becky and Bill as the core, has been performing in various configurations since 1981. The trio has performed on Mountain Stage, at Tamarack, at Charleston’s FestivALL, at the Vandalia Gathering on the grounds of the State Capitol and has taught harmony singing at Augusta Heritage Workshops’ popular Vocal Week in Elkins, WV, in several summer sessions over a 30-year period. They have produced five albums of music on CD, showcasing the broad range of songs in their repertoire, from the music of Blind Alfred Reed to Ry Cooder to The Golden Gate Jubilee, and on to Smokey Robinson and Natalie Merchant.
“All we need is good harmony potential and a beat, and we’re off on an a cappella adventure,” Rebecca says. “We like to think we strip a song down to its soul.”
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by visiting www.carnegiehallwv.org, calling 304-645-7917, or stopping by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV. The pre-show reception is free. A cash bar and snacks will be available.
Carnegie Hall WV is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV.
For more information, please call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
