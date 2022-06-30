The July SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street in Oak Hill.
Special additions to the stock for this month are some books on West Virginia life and history, some vintage baseball books, several books on gardening and landscaping, some vintage hymnals, and some very old Boy Scout books. Additions also have been made to the fiction, religion, and general social sciences categories.
Most books are priced at 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. The sale on romances continues at 25 cents each.
To find the annex, enter the property at the right parking lot.
