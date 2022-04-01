Beckley VAMC was recently rated number two nationally for the number of patients transported, despite being one of the smallest markets in all of VA nationwide. The program has more than doubled in the past year with more than 1,900 veterans enrolled. The number will only continue to grow as our veteran population ages.
This critical program helps our most vulnerable and often most isolated and rural veterans get safely to their appointments. Recently Beckley VAMC received five new 4x4 vehicles with their partnership with the DAV and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. This brings the total to a fleet of 25.
It is a meaningful opportunity for those who want to make an impact in a veteran's life by donating their safe driving skills and time.
To start the process, please email VHABECVAVS@va.gov, call 304-255-2121, ext. 4556 or 4558, or go to www.cdceportal.va.gov/volunteer_at_facility.
