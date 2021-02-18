Learn how to take great photos with your digital camera in New River Community and Technical College’s Digital Photography for Beginners community education class. The four-week class will be offered on Thursdays, starting March 4, from 6 to 7 p.m. online through Zoom videoconferencing.
Students will learn camera functions and controls, understanding exposure, using aperture, shutter speed and ISO settings, about depth of field and focal length, using different composition techniques and capturing motion in a photograph.
Pre-registration is required by Feb. 25 for the class, and tuition is $60. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Andrea Vest (304-929-3318, avest@newriver.edu).
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).
