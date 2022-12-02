The December SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex.
This month’s sale features holiday-themed books for both adults and children. Most of the books are Christmas-related.
Beyond the holiday books there are hundreds of novels, including a large table dedicated to thrillers by popular authors such as James Patterson, David Baldacci, John Grisham, Lee Child, Brad Thor, Patricia Cornwall and others.
There also is a large selection of military history with an emphasis on World War II. A variety of craft books and cook books also are available, and there are books for children and young adults.
Most hardback books are priced at $1 with paperbacks at 50 cents. A large table of romances including many popular authors are offered at 25 cents each.
The SALS Annex is located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street in Oak Hill. Use the right-hand entrance and come around to the back of main building. The annex is accessible and there is parking available.
There is no book sale scheduled for January. Regular monthly book sales will resume Feb. 4, 2023.
