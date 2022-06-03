Books from a variety of genres will be available Saturday as part of Southern Appalachian Labor School’s (SALS) June book sale.
The book sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St.
Jan Young, a volunteer who helps organize the book sale, said its purpose is to raise funds for SALS’ summer programs for children as well as give locals a chance to purchase books at an affordable price.
“It’s kind of a community service,” she said. “There are no bookstores in the area, and we sell them cheap so that people with low incomes can afford them. We’re just providing a place where people can come and browse around and pick out things to read.”
Young said all the books they sell are donated from a variety of sources from libraries to local residents looking to clear off some of their shelves.
“We get a mixture of everything,” she said. “Sometimes people give us stuff that’s totally unsellable or they give us things that are in great demand ... We have anything you might name, including old encyclopedias.”
The SALS book sale will feature thousands of books, including novels, romances, history, religion, psychology, classics, politics, crafts books, recipe books and some CDs and LPs and children’s books for all ages.
Young said most of the books donated are fiction; however, they do have several military history books that were donated and will be available Saturday.
She added that they recently had a large influx of romance novels which will be discounted during the sale. All romance books, including hardbacks, will be sold for 25 cents.
Pricing for the remainder of the books is $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.