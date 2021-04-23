Writers, poets and visual artists are invited to submit their work to the BridgeValley Community and Technical College's annual Literary Awards by the contest deadline on Sept. 27.
The theme for this year's contest is "Remembering the Darkness to Reach the Light" and seeks works inspired by life during the Covid-19 pandemic. Those interested in participating can submit their creative, previously unpublished fiction, non-fiction, poetry or photos of visual art for consideration in the student category or the employee category.
The first, second and honorable mention winners in the student category will receive cash prizes. The top three winners in the employee category will receive BVCTC merchandise. Winners from both categories will have their work published in the BVCTC Literary Journal and will receive an invitation to read in the fall poetry event on campus.
Creatives are invited to submit up to three poems, 20 pages of non-fiction or fiction, or up to three photos of their visual art for their category and are welcome to explore different genres. Poems can be either traditional or free-verse. Prose can consist of nonfiction or fiction. Visual art can be photography or images of one's artwork.
Caleb Winters, assistant professor and chair of BVCTC's English and Humanities Department, is helping organize the event.
"We are thrilled for this year's theme, 'Remembering the Darkness to Reach the Light,' as we reach what we hope to be the tail-end of the pandemic," Winters said. "By inviting our students, community, faculty and staff to participate in this way, we can use artistic expression to shed light on the unique perspectives of our creatives, and someday, hopefully, we can start to make sense of it all."
For more information about the Literary Awards and for those interested in entering the contests, visit bridgevalley.edu/bridgevalley-literature-and-visual-arts-contest.
