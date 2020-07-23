This fall, BridgeValley Community and Technical College will host the first-ever virtual conference of Community College of Appalachia (CCA) titled “Pivoting! Serving in the New Reality.” The conference will be held on Nov. 4-5. CCA conferences provide the opportunity for member colleges to network and exchange best practices.
“CCA is very enthusiastic about the virtual fall conference being hosted by BridgeValley,” Anne McNutt, Ph.D., executive director of Community Colleges of Appalachia, said in a press release. “This will be CCA’s first virtual conference, and the sessions will enable member colleges to share how they have pivoted to serve their constituents during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I expect the conference will provide an excellent means for colleges to learn about one another’s best practices in this trying period.”
The focus of the fall virtual conference will be resiliency of community colleges, their commitment to students and communities, and their adaptability and creativity as they continue to serve their students and communities during unpredictable times. Proposals currently being accepted include how colleges are pivoting resources, budgets and initiatives due to Covid-19 in order to serve students and plan for the unknown. By sharing successful and entrepreneurial approaches to all things related to higher education in a new normal, colleges have the opportunity to gain wisdom and share struggles and successes to continue to serve their students effectively, according to the press release.
Additional conference highlights will include presentations about the CCA 2020 award-winning programs “Trek to Success” at North Georgia Technical College, “Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Program” at Cleveland State Community College, and “Advanced Robotics Training Center” at Motlow State Community College.
