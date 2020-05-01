Grab some popcorn, put on your evening pajamas, and join BridgeValley for a virtual Popcorn & Paint.
BridgeValley's Tammy McClanahan will lead artists virtually in creating their own sunflower artwork. She'll be painting but if you don't have paint, then crayons, colored pencils, and markers will work just fine.
Supplies needed are:
• Canvas or paper
• Small bowl or circular object for tracing
• A pencil or chalk
• Small and medium-sized paint brushes (if using paint)
• Acrylic paint or crayons, markers, or colored pencils (brown, orange, black, bright yellow, dark yellow, white, and blue)
To register for this free event, to be held Monday, May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m., and receive the Zoom link, email Sara.Price@bridgevalley.edu.
This event is sponsored by BridgeValley's Office of Student Life.
