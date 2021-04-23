MONTGOMERY — Enjoy a movie with the family, a friend or that special someone under the stars on April 23 for BridgeValley Community and Technical College's Spring Drive-in Movie Night.
BVCTC will screen "The Croods: A New Age" at the Montgomery campus in the parking lot behind The GRID, the college's makerspace at 807 2nd Avenue in Montgomery.
Enjoy family-friendly games and food from 6 to 8 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from the Saved by Grace BBQ and Grill Cave food truck. The film will begin at 8:30 p.m.
In accordance with local and state regulations, masks will be required at all times during the event and social distancing measures will be enforced. Please do not come to the event if you are experiencing any Covid-19-like symptoms, or may have recently been exposed to the virus. Parking spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact the Office of Student Life at officeofstudentlife@bridgevalley.edu.
