BridgeValley Community and Technical College received $40,000 from the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) and BBHF for the Collegiate Recovery Program (CRP).
Initially, BridgeValley was named the recipient of a $20,000 grant, and DHHR awarded an additional $20,000 for Collegiate Recovery efforts. CRPs are college-provided supportive environments within the campus culture that reinforce the decision to engage in a lifestyle of recovery from substance use.
“The funds will allow us to have a full-time Peer Recovery Specialist, build a library of resources for students, faculty, and staff, and hold a variety of recovery activities and meetings,” said Carla Blankenbuehler, assistant dean. “We are also able to use some of the funds for trainings in which we will be able to help the students practice mindfulness techniques and more.”
Last year, BridgeValley received $18,405 from DHHR to support its CRP.
Data collected from collegiate recovery programs nationwide show that students in CRPs have nearly a 90% graduation rate compared with a 61% institution-wide graduation rate (Laudet, 2013). Furthermore, the relapse rate each semester is low, at approximately 4 percent to 8 percent.
For more information, contact Carla Blankenbuehler at carla.blankenbuehler@bridgevalley.edu. For more information about BridgeValley, visit bridgevalley.edu.
