BridgeValley CTC will be offering a new virtual camp this summer called STEAM From Home.
Students will use BBC micro:bit single board computers to create their own working pinball game that includes lights, sound and interactive scoring. Other activities will include building a solar rover, chemistry experiments, green screen videography and more.
For an $80 camp fee, students will receive a box of supplies they can use to follow along live broadcast lessons from camp teachers. Lessons will be approximately 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, with an optional class on Friday.
The camp weeks are June 15-19 and July 13-17.
Rising fifth-graders through ninth-graders can sign up for either week. The limit for each week is 50 students.
To register, visit https://www.bridgevalley.edu/STEAM.
Those with questions can contact Jason Spencer via email at Jason.Spencer@bridgevalley.edu.
