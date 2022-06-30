As a part of Theatre West Virginia's summer concert series, Parrots of the Caribbean (POTC), known as the No. 1 Jimmy Buffett tribute act, will perform at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview in America's newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.
With quality musicianship, professional live performing skills, and over a couple of centuries of combined performing experience on stage, POTC will bring the excitement and energy of all your favorite Jimmy Buffett songs like Margaritaville and Cheeseburger in Paradise alive under the stars.
The other shows this summer at Theatre West Virginia include Rocket Boys The Musical and The Wizard of Oz. In addition to the performance this weekend by 'Parrots of the Caribbean,' the Sunday night summer concert series will feature tributes to Elvis and will conclude with fan favorites Phil Dirt and the Dozers.
Tickets are available for all performances (stage shows and concerts) online or by calling 304-256-6800, or you can visit the Cliffside Amphitheatre box office one hour before each show. For group rates or more information, contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.
All Theatre West Virginia summer productions will take place in the beautiful 1,200-seat Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview. Most performances begin at 7:30 pm, with live pre-show music before each show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.