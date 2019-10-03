OAK HILL — For those who enjoy the heft and aroma of a book, turning the pages to reveal the rest of the story and seeing a bookshelf packed with beloved tales as opposed to reading on a tablet, the Southern Appalachian Labor School each month offers an inexpensive way to expand your library.
The October SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Oak Hill School. The SALS library boasts a good selection of popular authors old and new, a variety of biographies, some history, some classics, and lots of self-improvement.
The library also contains a growing selection of children’s and young adult books and numerous children’s DVDs, including Loony Tunes, Disney, Barbie, Scoobie-Doo and others.
Prices range from 50 cents for paperbacks and single CDs to $2 for coffee-table books and puzzles. Hardbacks, DVDs and multi-pack CDs are $1.
The book sale is located at 140 School Street in Oak Hill and all proceeds support the Southern Appalachian Labor School’s childhood literacy programs. There is parking on both sides of the building.
