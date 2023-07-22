Canyon Rim Rotary Club was bestowed the District 7545 Club of the Year Award for 2022-23 by Rotary International. West Virginia has 53 Rotary clubs throughout District 7545.
Criteria for the award are based on how much the club has improved during the last year in the following four areas: growing membership, expanding community service, support to The Rotary Foundation and enhancing Rotary’s public image as well as for their engagement in supporting the district overall.
“The Canyon Rim Rotary Club of Fayette County was the top performer in our district in the combined four areas for 2022-2023,” said Dan McCarthy, 2022-23 District Governor. “Only one club is selected annually for this recognition, which makes it a highly coveted award and reflects the splendid work being done by the club to support Fayette County.”
The members of Canyon Rim Rotary coordinate both the Fayette County Christmas Toy event and Taste of Bridge Day. The club also donates to youth organizations such as Leadership Fayette County and the Fayette County Board of Education.
“This is an honor and an acknowledgment far beyond expectations, nonetheless we are proud to be recipients and will continue our efforts to be deserving,” Past President Matt Wender said about the award.
