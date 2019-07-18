WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced a grant of $1,000,000 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to West Virginia University (WVU) Research Corporation. The funding will support 120 annual scholarships to approximately 40 students pursuing B.S. degrees in computer and information sciences with specialization in cybersecurity.
“This grant not only supports students, but it is also an investment in our national security,” Capito said. “As chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I understand how critical our country’s cybersecurity is, and with these students at WVU poised to one day defend it, our country is in good hands. This is a smart investment by the National Science Foundation, and I’m pleased to see it benefit WVU’s bright students.”
“Cybersecurity is an incredibly important field in securing our nation against domestic and foreign threats. West Virginia University is a great institution and will provide some of the best educated possible as future cybersecurity specialists of America. I look forward to seeing the work of these graduates and as a member of the Appropriations Committee, will continue to fight for funding that benefits West Virginia,” Manchin said.
