LEWISBURG — Carnegie Hall is excited to announce the 2022 Ivy Terrace Concert Series performance schedule for this summer. Ivy Terrace concerts are a community favorite and a big reason why Lewisburg is considered one of the “coolest small towns in America.” The groups perform outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy the live, outdoor concerts. All Ivy Terrace concerts are sponsored by City National Bank and free and open to the public.
The 2022 Ivy Terrace Concert Series line-up features an eclectic mix of music performed by groups from in and around West Virginia. The series begins Thursday, June 13 and continues each second and fourth Thursday of each month throughout the summer, ending on Oct. 6. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
Kicking off the 2022 Ivy Terrace is Ryan Cain and the Ables, authentic rockabilly and honky-tonk from the hills of West Virginia, on Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m.
The remaining schedule is as follows:
June 23 – River Drivers (Philadelphia-based Celtic-tinged folk-rock collective);
July 14 - Annie Neeley Band (free-form, psych-country);
July 28 - Long Point String Band (old-time acoustic);
Aug. 11 - West Virginia Brass Quintet (brass classics);
Aug. 25 - Ruth Wyand (fingerpicking, bottleneck slide-playing singer/songwriter);
Sept. 8 – Lady D (WV’s First Lady of Soul);
Sept. 22 – The Dark Matters (full-on soul band); and
Oct. 6 - The Shootouts (honky-tonk, Americana).
So, mark your calendars and get excited about this summer in Lewisburg. The 2022 Carnegie Hall Ivy Terrace Concert Series is a “must do” for visitors and locals alike. Concerts may be canceled due to inclement weather, so follow and like Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page for updates.
For more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.
Carnegie Hall WV is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.
