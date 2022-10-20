SMITHERS — Chiller Thriller is a simplified version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" dance in which the public is invited to participate just in time for Halloween.
Beach Vickers, Smithers SPARKS director, is coordinating the free event on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Gateway Center in Smithers. The center is in the former Valley Elementary School located at #2 Greyhound Lane.
SPARKS involves city programs and volunteers for Smithers Parks, Arts and Recreation for Kids and Seniors ... and everyone in between, Vickers said.
"It's a flash mob-type of community dance suitable for all ages, children through adults, promoting mental health awareness," Vickers said. "There’s even a version offered for persons to sit in a chair and join in."
The program is under the direction of Rhonda Chuyka, program manager of Project Aware, a mental health educational program of the Fayette County Board of Education. Besides the Smithers event, she plans another public event at Oak Hill City Park at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and a school-only event at Valley PK-8 in Smithers at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Fayette County Starting Points child daycare center and the Smithers Seniors Nutrition Center, both located in the Gateway Center, are also participants in the program.
Chuyka will teach an optional in-person practice session at the center at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24. The dance moves can also be viewed on her YouTube tutorial at: https://youtu.be/wWzg8jViiog. In Oak Hill, community members are invited to practice sessions at the old Rosedale school at 10 a.m. and again at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Chuyka hopes many community members get involved in the productions.
"Our vision is that the entire community will participate in either watching or learning and performing the Chiller Thriller, which is a simplified and accessible version of the Thriller Dance," she said on the event's Facebook page. "The choreography has a standing and seated version that tells a story about the journey we each take with our mental health and is similar to Micheal Jackson’s version as well. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Feel free to dress as a zombie or any other character of your choice."
Community practices sessions are open and free to the public and will last an hour.
The Smithers dance will occur as part of Smithers’ Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market at the Gateway Center from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29.
"Wearing your best zombie or Halloween get-up is encouraged, because separate costume judging for adults and children will occur there, too," Vickers said.
The Oak Hill dance is set for Oct. 22 at 12:30 p.m. at Oak Hill City Park as part of the city's annual Halloween Festival which runs through Oct. 31.
