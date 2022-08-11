Settle in with a cozy beverage and a chilling discussion.
The first in a series of events centered on true crime will take place at the Glen Ferris Inn Aug. 23.
Retired Gazette reporter Susan Williams writes her podcast “A Real Crime with Susan Williams” that is available on YouTube. “Cocoa & Crime” will be the first in-person discussion of cases she covered.
These are fact-based discussions about crimes that happened in Fayette County, and, therefore, are not suitable for children.
Williams will open the series with a discussion of the case that drew national publicity and earned its perpetrator the title “The Mad Butcher.” Williams also interviewed this suspect.
The discussions are free. But listeners who would like to have food or beverage are encouraged to purchase those items from the staff at the Glen Ferris Inn.
