Seventy-seven years later, we are still talking about the five Sodder children who disappeared after a fire in their home outside of Fayetteville.
The fire started on Christmas Eve 1945 a few hours after the children opened their Christmas presents in the home of their parents, George and Jennie Sodder. No bodies were ever found in the fire’s remains. Their parents spent the rest of their lives looking for the children.
Come to the Glen Ferris Inn Tuesday, Dec. 20, when retired Gazette reporter Susan Williams will share information she gathered about this case. Many people will remember seeing the billboard along W.Va. 16 that displayed the children’s faces and asked for help finding them.
The free discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Food and drinks are available for purchase from Inn staff. The historic Inn stands along U.S. 60 in Glen Ferris.
