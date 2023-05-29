The Coda Mountain Competitive robotics team was part of a very selective 1.5 percent of the over 30,000 First Lego League teams in the U.S.A. able to compete in a postseason invitational. This honor was a result of Coda’s “Transporters” being third-place champions in the West Virginia First Lego League competition at Fairmont University in March.
The team from Fayette County held their ground at the Invitationals held at the Liberty Science Center near New York City against teams from Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, etc.
“Our team, some who have rarely been out of state, found themselves competing against teams from prep schools or with much larger budgets than ours,” said Esther Morey, Coda’s executive director. “Although they didn’t place this time, they dug right in and held their own on the robot game as well as impressing judges with their innovative real world project presentation.”
“Our robot’s name is Donkey-Dan,” says team member Abby Bennett. “At first his stubborn donkey side was showing, but finally he behaved!”
“Just being at this Invitational puts them in the top 1.5 percent of the U.S.A. FLL teams this year. I can’t wait to see what they do next!” said coach Kathy Claywell.
During the awards ceremony the Transporters, the only team there from West Virginia, showed a little state pride by singing “Country Roads” for the hundreds of other competitors — who promptly joined them!
The theme of this year’s FLL competition was “Super Powered.” Each team was judged on robot design, the robot game, core values and their solution to a real world problem related to the theme.
The Transporters developed a model that illustrated an innovative way to transport water while sterilizing it with UV light for third world countries like Africa.
The coaches are Kathy Claywell, Robert Morey and Crystal Bennett.
Team members are Emma Surbaugh, Nathaniel Lyons, Elijah Bennett, Jed Taylor and Abby Bennett.
The team toured New York City on Friday, visiting the 911 Memorial, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Statue of Liberty, Central Park and enjoyed riding the ferry and eating New York pretzels from food trucks.
Coda Mountain Academy’s summer camp season is about to start with the Coda Explore Lego robotics and science camp in June and the Fine Arts Music, Art and Drama camp in July.
Coda Mountain Academy provides after-school programs, summer camps and a grandparent support group for over 500 youth and their families in Fayette and surrounding counties. Funding in part is provided by The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant.
For more information on camps or ways to support kids going to camp, visit codamountain.com or contact Coda at info@codamountain.com.
