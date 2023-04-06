The Coda Mountain Academy’s FLL robotics team from Fayetteville, the Transporters, won third place in the Champions Award Sunday at the 2022-23 West Virginia FLLC State Championship. Members of the team are Abby and Elijah Bennett, 8th and 6th grades respectively; Emma Surbaugh, 8th grade; Jed Taylor, 8th grade; and Nathaniel Lyons, 7th/8th grade, all of Fayette County. Coaches for the team are Robert Morey and Kathy Claywell, with Crystal Bennett serving as a mentor. The team also has been invited to compete at the FLL Challenge Invitational at The Liberty Science Center in New Jersey on May 13-14.