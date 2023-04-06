FAYETTEVILLE — Coda Mountain Academy's FLL robotics team, the Transporters, won the Champions Award — 3rd place Sunday at the 2022-23 West Virginia FLLC State Championship, and was invited to attend the FLL Challenge Invitational at The Liberty Science Center on May 13-14.
Coda Mountain Academy Transporters competed in several areas, including the robot game, robot design, the real-world project and core values. The team worked on developing an innovative and inexpensive way to purify and transport water in third world countries like Africa.
This is the program's first invitation to the Liberty Science Center (LSC), which is a 300,000-square-foot center located in Liberty State Park, on the Jersey City bank of the Hudson, near the Statue of Liberty. The Transporters are in immediate need of funding to make this trip possible. The cost of the trip for the group is nearly $5,000. If you are willing to sponsor this team or make monetary donations of any size, donate at codamountain.com, or Coda Mountain Academy, PO Box 615, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Contact info concerning how to help: Robert Morey at 304-731-3333 or Crystal Bennett at 304-573-4310.
The theme of this year’s competition was “Superpowered.” Students were challenged to reimagine the future of sustainable energy and power their ideas forward.
They explored where energy comes from and how it is distributed, stored, and used — and then put their superpowered creativity to work to innovate for a better energy future.
The team members include Abby and Elijah Bennett, 8th and 6th grades respectively; Emma Surbaugh, 8th grade; Jed Taylor, 8th grade; and Nathaniel Lyons, 7th/8th grade, all of Fayette County. Coaches for the team are Robert Morey and Kathy Claywell, with Crystal Bennett serving as a mentor. The Transporters will compete against teams from the Eastern USA.
This is the second Invitational to be extended to Coda Mountain's robotics program. The Galactic Potato Ducks were invited to the Mountain State Invitational in 2019, hosted by Fairmont State University.
The potential impact on these five Fayette County students is immeasurable, but also has the potential of a much farther reaching, systemic effect on all the children served by the Coda Mountain Academy.
Coda Mountain Academy is a non-profit organization which serves around 500 youth and families with after-school programs and summer camps in music, art and technology. Their newest program brings support to grandparents raising grandchildren. To learn more, visit codamountain.com or contact at info@codamountain.com.
Coda programs are funded in part by Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center grant and The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. In addition, Fayette County schools' support of the Coda programs have opened the door to many opportunities for Fayette County youth.
The FLLC State Championship is hosted by Fairmont State University, home to this annual event. Every year, FLL robotics teams descend upon Fairmont to compete against fellow West Virginia teams. Friendly competition is at the heart of the challenge, as teams engage in research, problem solving, engineering, coding, building and programming a LEGO robot that navigates the missions of the yearly robot game.
FLL, FIRST LEGO LEAGUE, introduces science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to children through fun, hands-on learning. The children gain real-world problem solving through a guided, global robotics program. Through FIRST’s Core Values of Gracious Professionalism and Coopertition, the children learn that the foundation of teamwork is to compete against each other at their best and help one another.
