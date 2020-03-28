Beginning with this issue of The Fayette Tribune, the Collins High School/Oak Hill High School Alumni Association will be reporting on its activities.
The Alumni Association was founded March 29, 1985. Prominent in its beginnings were Robert Painter (Class of 1940); the Bashams, Grettis and Hank (’41); and John Duda (’41).
“It began as an outgrowth of the 1980-1985 multi-year reunions of the classes of ‘38, ‘39, ‘40, ‘41 and ‘42.”
The Alumni Association is involved in many facets of high school events such as scholarships, reunions and civic activities.
Events are being put into effect for the upcoming Tamarack Alumni Dinner to be held Labor Day Weekend.
The Alumni Log has changed hands from Sherry Keffer to Nancy Elkins. The 2020 issue of The Log is planned to be published August 1, in time for reunions that will begin as early as the first week of August.
The Alumni Center is located across the street from City Hall. The days and hours of operation will be posted on the door when the world gets back to normal.
The Alumni Center is seeking donations of memorabilia that alumni have saved over the years that you would like to see relocated and shared with the public. Call 304-640-0498. We would relish going through CHS-OHHS donations to place in the Alumni Center.
Organizers are anxious to have photos as well and those who make donations are asked to identify the individuals in the photos.
We are so proud of the CHS/OHHS Alumni Association. Membership is growing, as well as the number of scholarships available to graduates attending college.
Suggestions you may have to expand the association’s activities would be greatly appreciated.
We would appreciate your support and participation in the CHS/OHHS Alumni Association.
