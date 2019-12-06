Meetings
American Legion — All veterans are welcome to attend the American Legion meeting each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on Dec. 20.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. for regular meetings at the BOE office in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
A Storefront Christmas — Oak Hill businesses are invited to take part in the 2019 Christmas window and light competition, “A Storefront Christmas,” sponsored by Destination: Downtown Oak Hill. Cash prizes will be awarded as follows: first place — $100; second place — $75; and third place — $50. Judging will be Friday, Dec. 13. To register, call Beth at 304-465-4325 by Wednesday, Dec. 5.
Oak Hill Christmas Parade — Oak Hill’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Storefront Christmas.” Entry deadline is Friday, Dec. 13. Line-up for the parade begins at 4 p.m. at Highlawn Cemetery in East End. Entries will line up in the order of arrival. Each entry will be given a number for judging purposes. Upon arriving, a designated person from each group should wait in a prearranged spot to guide the rest of the group to the appropriate area. The parade route is approximately two miles in length. As the parade is scheduled for the evening, each entry is recommended to have some type of lighting. Types of entries welcome include personal, business, social group, church, etc. in vehicles, on floats, walking or marching. For an application, visit City Hall or call 304-469-9541 and a form can be sent to you via fax, email or the U.S. Postal Service. Forms also are available at www.oakhillwv.gov.
Hope’s Christmas Town — The Hope’s Christmas Town events will be held in Mount Hope Saturday, Dec. 14. Following is the schedule of events: 1 to 4 p.m. — Brunch with Santa at Mountainair Hotel; 4 to 9 p.m. — Hope’s Christmas Town Giving Stations; 5 to 6 p.m. — Winter Wonderland Parade; 6 to 9 p.m. — Live Christmas music at the Mount Hope Community Center; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Community Christmas caroling from Mountaineer Mart; and 8 p.m. — official tree lighting ceremony. For more information, visit the Hope’s Christmas Town and Winter Wonderland Parade event page on Facebook.
A Country Christmas — The Town of Ansted's Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join. The theme this year will be “A Country Christmas.” If you are interested in being in the parade, please contact Kathi Miller or Ansted Town Hall at 304-658-5901. Awards will be given out for first, second and third place votes.
Fayetteville Gingerbread Festival — Nestled in the picturesque mountains of West Virginia you can step back in time and enjoy Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival. Fayetteville gets all dolled up for the holidays celebrating with true small-town flair. Escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays and enjoy a getaway with your family. You can shop small and enjoy strolling around historic downtown as the town is transformed into a candy land with gingerbread decor throughout town. The festivities kick off Dec. 6 and run through the weekend. Included in the activities is the 2nd annual Gingerbread Decorating Contest. The gingerbread contest is open to those of all ages and all skill levels. Entries will be on display during the festival. Enjoy holiday shopping at the Fayetteville Women’s Club’s Christmas Craft show with over 50 craft vendors and at the Fayetteville Arts Coalition’s Holiday Sampler. Have breakfast with Santa at Cathedral Café. Watch your favorite Christmas characters come to life with Fayetteville’s Christmas parade Saturday Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Visit with Santa and his elves after the parade and enjoy cookie decorating, a craft, caroling, story time, hot cocoa, write letters to Santa and much more! Parade, vendor, and gingerbread contest registration forms are available at the Fayetteville Visitor Center and Town Hall. Or, for forms and a complete schedule of events, visit https://visitfayettevillewv.com/events/fayettevilles-gingerbread-festival-2/. For more information, call 304-574-1500 or email info@visitfayettevillewv.com.
Shop With a Cop — Fayette County Memorial Lodge #118 of the Fraternal Order of Police is now accepting applications for the 2019 Shop-With-A-Cop event. Individuals wishing to nominate children to participate in this annual event may call 304-640-8975 to submit the names and addresses of children for consideration for this program. Children must be between the ages of 4 and 12 and must be residents of Fayette County to be eligible for this program. This program is for children who would not otherwise have a Christmas, and our funds are limited, so please submit only names of children who truly need assistance from this program. The lodge has distributed its annual fund-raising appeal letter to support this program, so when you receive your solicitation letter, please make the largest donation you possibly can to support this program. The need has never been greater for the support of the public for this important program.
Christmas Decorating Contest — The Town of Ansted will hold its 3rd annual Christmas decorating contest. All decorations must be up by Dec. 9 and winners will be announced on Dec. 13. Awards will be given for the following: residential — first, second and third places; and business — best overall.
Christmas Market Vendors Wanted — The City of Smithers and Fish Insurance Group will host the annual Christmas market again this year. The market is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley PK-8 (former Valley High School). Vendors and food vendors interested in participating should send a message to the event host from the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/454648791808600/. There will be shopping, food and drinks, entertainment, prize drawings and Santa will be on hand with a gift for kids. Table rental is $20 with an additional $5 charge if power is needed. All proceeds will benefit the Fayette Starting Points Resource Pantry.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. The final collection date for the year (as weather permits) is Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Christmas Dinner — All veterans are invited to attend the American Legion Christmas dinner Monday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
Roll and Read — New River Health Association, in conjunction with Parents as Teachers, will join with the Fayette County Public Library system to present Roll and Read on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fayette County Library Headquarters building, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill (behind the Oak Hill Public Library). There will be a hot chocolate station and those in attendance will be able to watch “Frosty,” take part in a photo opportunity, visit different stations to make crafts and, at the end of the program, all children under age six will receive a copy of “The Itsy Bitsy Snowman” book to take home. Representatives of the WIC program and MountainHeart/Birth to 3 also will be on hand with information.
FAC Holiday Arts Sampler — Join the Fayetteville Arts Coalition’s 9th annual Holiday Arts Sampler on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Vitality Building next to Pies & Pints. Kick the event off on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Sip and Shop experience; cash bar available. If you’re unable to make it on Friday, or you forgot someone on your list, you can shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features art offerings including jewelry, pottery, photography, paintings, textiles, stained glass, handmade clothing and more. The Holiday Arts Sampler is part of Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival weekend.
Breakfast with St. Nick — Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School will host Breakfast with St. Nick on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost of admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Come take your photo with Santa. He’ll arrive at 8:30 a.m. There will be a silent auction to include front row seats at the school’s Christmas program and for other items, as well as a 50/50 drawing. There will be Christmas caroling by the SSPP students, as well as a writing station for the children to write letters to Santa. Vendor tables are available for rent to sell your merchandise, crafts, baked goods, etc. for $25 a table. If interested, call 304-465-5045 for more information.
Christmas Wrap Party — The Oak Hill Public Library will host a Christmas Wrap Party Thursday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Don’t wrap presents by yourself. Bring your wrapping supplies or use some of the library’s to wrap all your gifts. Bring a friend or a group to wrap together (adults only). Enjoy gift wrapping tips from your librarians, coffee and refreshments. For more information, call 304-469-9890.
