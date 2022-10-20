Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Historical Society — The Fayette County Historical Society will hold its quarterly meeting at the Contentment Museum Complex in Ansted on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m., according to Donna Bibb, secretary/treasurer.
Fayette Prevention Coalition — The Fayette Prevention Coalition will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 12 noon at New River Health, Robinson Annex, 61 Sutphin Lane, Scarbro, WV.
Announcements
Drug Take Back Day — If there are old prescriptions in your house, an upcoming event will give you the chance to safely get rid of them. National Drug Take Back Day is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 29. You can drop your unused medications off from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fayetteville Office of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Please empty all pills into a plastic bag and dispose of your pill bottle before arriving at the drop off. No liquids, needles or patches will be taken.
Community Thanksgiving Meal Donation, Volunteer Request — Each year on Thanksgiving, the Community Thanksgiving Meal held at the Lewis Christian Community Center provides about 3,000 meals to individuals and families in Fayette County. Each meal includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll and a dessert. The centerpiece of a great Thanksgiving meal, the turkey, is the most needed item organizers hope to have donated. At least 125 whole turkeys and 125 turkey breasts are needed to complete the meals. It is a great help if you are able to donate thawed, uncooked turkeys. Other items that may be donated include canned green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and chicken broth, as well as desserts. Anything easily transportable works best for desserts: brownies, cookies, fudge, dessert bars (like Rice Krispy Treats) and they should be individually wrapped or pre-packaged for single serve. If you would like to donate food items for the Community Thanksgiving Meal, please call 304-382-1421 or email communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com. Financial donations may be sent to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 345 Kelly Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901. Please denote Community Thanksgiving Meal in the notes of the donation. Also, volunteers are always needed. Meal prep will begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 21. In addition, a dedicated clean-up crew of 5 or 6 is needed beginning at 12 noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Trick or Treat — Trick or treat hours in Fayette County have been set as follows: Friday, Oct. 28 — Gauley Bridge, 6 to 8 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 31 — Fayetteville, Oak Hill, Ansted, Meadow Bridge, Smithers and Montgomery, 6 to 8 p.m., Mount Hope, 5 to 7 p.m.; and Pax TBD. Unincorporated areas’ trick or treat times tend to coincide with the nearest corporation’s time slot.
Say Boo to the Flu — Get your flu vaccine Monday, Oct. 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Please bring your insurance card. For more, visit www.fayettehealth.org.
Toy Drive — Harmony for Hope will host its third annual toy drive because of the help received in 2021 from the Mac’s Toy Fund and The Beckley Area Foundation. This year has been tough on many and the group wants to help in any way it can to make sure everyone has a great Christmas. Until Dec. 16, any toy donations or money for toys can be sent to The Harmony For Hope of West Virginia Center at 704 Main Street, Mount Hope, or money for toys can be sent to 706 Main St., Mount Hope. All toys must be new and in the packaging.
Burning Law — Through Dec. 31, no outdoor burning is allowed in West Virginia from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. When burning, fires must be attended at all times. The area must be cleared down to the mineral soil for a minimum of 10 feet around the burn pile. If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause to others. The maximum fine for violating the burning law is $1,000. Willfully setting fires is a felony and punishable by fine and/or imprisonment. To make a report of violations, call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE.
Terri Massey Memorial Blood Drive — The annual Terri Massey Memorial Blood Drive is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill. Help us save lives. The American Red Cross is suffering a critical blood shortage now. The need is great. Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. Each donation can save up to three lives. Of the one and a half million people diagnosed with cancer each year, many will need blood transfusions during treatment. For an appointment, call or text 304-663-2410 or email dktread@gmail.com.
Hawks Nest Halloween — The Ansted Events Committee has teamed up with Hawks Nest State Park to sponsor A Hawks Nest Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 3 p.m. in the lodge’s main parking lot. If you are interested in setting up a booth, please email anstedevents@gmail.com. All booths should be decorated and a prize will be awarded for the best decorated booth. Booth set up for this family friendly event starts at 11 a.m. For more information, please call 304-658-5901 or 304-658-5106.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Fall Harvest Dinner — The Town of Gauley Bridge will host a free fall harvest dinner Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (old Gauley Bridge Elementary School). The menu will include turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and desserts.
Whobilation — The first Fayette County Whobilation will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. Children and adults may enjoy brunch with the Grinch, photos with the Grinch, face painting, games and activities, vendors and an ugly sweater contest.
Halloween Drive-by Trunk or Treat — A safe Halloween drive-by trunk or treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the corner of Lewis Street and Central Avenue in Oak Hill by the future location of Pisto’s Coffee. Put your costumes on and drive by one of the booths and candy will be provided through the car window. Entry will be the street by Subway, then follow the signs. There also is a sugar-free candy booth. The event is sponsored by the First Brethren Church’s Youth Department.
Turkey Trot — This year Active Fitness and Physical Therapy, along with the Fayette Plateau Ministerial Association Food Pantry, will host its 14th annual Turkey Trot. Registration is going on now for the Thursday, Nov. 24 event. You can donate $20 or 20 canned goods to register. The $20 donation gets a T-shirt to the participants. The event is for every age, every activity level. You can Run the 5k (3.2 miles) Trot at 8 a.m. or Wobble the 2 Mile Walk at 8 a.m. Active Fitness and Physical Therapy, where the trot starts, is located at 436 Central Avenue, Oak Hill.
Montgomery Trunk or Treat — Trunk or Treat will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Contact City Hall at 304-442-5181 for more information. Normal door-to-door trick or treating will still be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — The final free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market for 2022 will be held in Smithers from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. It will be at the Gateway Center, #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, outside or inside depending on weather conditions. The free event will feature vendors, games, music and food with a Halloween theme. Adults and children are encouraged to dress for costume contests. Project Aware of the Fayette County Board of Education will lead everyone in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance. Check Facebook for any updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Schools
Parents Night — Meadow Bridge High School will host Parents Night Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. Sessions will be offered every half-hour on the following: Schoology, Live Grades, Social Media Etiquette, FAFSA, Grandfamilies, Parents as Teachers, Horizon and CIA benchmark scores, report cards and Middle School 101. Please stop in to meet your child’s teachers.
Fayetteville PK-8 Trunk or Treat — Fayetteville PK-8 will hold a Trunk or Treat event for its students Monday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. at the football field.
Church
Community Pinto Bean Lunch — There will be a free community pinto bean lunch beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Swiss Baptist Church's Fellowship Hall.
Grief Support Group — The holidays can pose a challenge for those who have lost a friend or loved one. If you have lost someone near and dear, you are invited to join a Grief Support Group at Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene to learn what the Bible teaches about dealing with the pain and hurt that comes with a grieving heart. The meetings will be held Mondays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through Jan. 9, 2023 at the church, located at 3221 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV. For more information, call the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene at 304-469-2904 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Trunk or Treat — The Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Rain date will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Fundraisers
Santa’s Christmas Bazaar — The Town of Gauley Bridge will host Santa’s Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School. Spaces are $10 and a new toy. All funds raised will be used to help provide the town’s annual Santa’s Corner. For spaces, call 304-632-2505 or 632-4141.
FIT Student Raffle — The Fayette Institute of Technology is conducting its annual raffle of items produced by FIT students or donated to the school. Tickets are available for purchase until Oct. 28 ($5 per ticket or 5 tickets for $20). Among the items available are a child’s play house or large dog house; a Yeti cooler with two Yeti cups; wooden outdoor bench with two chairs; West Virginia metal fire pit; $250 Park Center gift card; old repurposed door garden nook; Blackstone Grill; West Virginia chairs, West Virginia blanket and corn hole; 36x24 canvas print of Gauley River; The Last Supper wood carving; chain saw carved bear; Pamper Yourself basket; $100 Walmart gift card; tool box with tools; $100 Lowe’s gift card; DieHard socket and wrench set; RTIC backpack cooler with 2 tumblers; movie box with tickets to drive-in; WVU wood game; Mason Jar carrier; LED light signs; large black back pack; CamelBak; Wonderland Water Park passes at ACE. Contact the FIT students or staff to get your tickets. The drawing will be on Nov. 1. All proceeds from this raffle support FIT students in: Automotive, Auto-Body, Business, Carpentry, CAD, Computer Maintenance, Electrical, Forestry, Grow Your Own, Health Occupations, HVAC, JROTC, LPN, Multimedia Publishing, Plumbing, Pre-Engineering, Pre-Pharmacy, Pro Start, Tourism and Welding.
Bingo — Clay County High School will host Bingo Night Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the high school cafeteria, 1 Panther Drive, Clay WV 25043. Tickets at the door are $25 for 20 games (must be 18 or older to play). The Early Bird Special is $20 for 20 games (email Tomdee95@hotmail.com for early bird tickets by Nov. 7). There will be concessions, prizes and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to help with medical expenses for Chelsie Horrocks as she fights cancer.
