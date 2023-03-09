Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The story map link is https://arcg.is/1uvHPa. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; roll call; invocation led by Dr. Fr. Jojan Joseph, CST, SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church; Pledge of Allegiance; reading and approval of minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; citizens’ comments; A Minute from the Minutes; unfinished business — City Park update by The Thrasher Group and approval of funding, consideration to adopt at ordinance to add deputy chief position to Oak Hill Police Department (second reading; consideration to approve the Civil Service Commission’s recommendation to promote the following qualifying officers: Sergeant Christopher A. Young to the rank of lieutenant, Sergeant James R. Pack to the rank of lieutenant and Corporal Joshua A. Jones to the rank of sergeant), consideration of second reading and action upon an ordinance (entitled: Ordinance Authorizing the Financing of Additional Costs of Certain Additions, Betterments and Improvements to the Sewerage System of the City of Oak Hill Through the Acceptance by the City of Funding Assistance in an Aggregate Principal Amount Not to Exceed $500,000 Through the West Virginia Clean Water SRF Program; Authorizing Execution and Delivery of All Documents Relating to Acceptance of Such Funding Assistance; and Providing for the Approval of the Funding Assistance Agreement Relating to Such Funding Assistance), consideration to abandon or submit the proposed charter amendments (Section 6, 7, 9, 10, 10(a), 11, 12, 14, 16, 19, 20, 22 and 30) at the next municipal election; new business — consideration to approve the Bears and Brews Festival and the serving of alcohol and wine (Saturday, July 22, 4 to 10 p.m.), General Budget approval for FY 2023-2024, consideration to employ a full-time enforcement officer, Charter/Ordinance Review Committee’s recommendation to amend Charter Section 8 City Elections, Charter/Ordinance Review Committee’s recommendation to amend following ordinances (Oak Hill Municipal Code — OHMC — 2.04 Mayor, Reserved; OHMC 2.08.10 Copy and Research Fees; OHMC 2.10.010 Competitive Bids Required for Construction of Facilities, Publication of Solicitation for Sealed Bids; OHMC 2.14.010 Police Commissioner, Duties; OHMC 2.20.10 Recreation Committee; OHMC 2.20.020 Beautification Commission; OHMC 2.20.30 Museum Commission; OHMC 2.20.050 Amphitheater Commission; OHMC 2.20.70 White Oak Rail Trail Committee), and Structural Inspection Board (SIB) recommendation (to demolish the structure located at 1614 Main Street, Map 12, Parcel 313, owned by Timothy E. Shieler Sr.); department reports — Police Department, Fire Department, City Manager, Beautification Commission, Code Enforcement, MS4; council/mayoral comments (with possible action); future agenda items; announcements — the next council meeting will be April 10; adjournment.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has announced the following meetings for March: special meeting/proposed levy order and rate sheet for Fiscal Year 2024 — Tuesday, March 14, 5:30 p.m., Board of Education office, Fayetteville; special meeting/public hearing proposed school calendar 2023-2024 — Tuesday, March 14, 5:45 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; regular meeting — Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; LSIC meeting for Meadow Bridge Elementary and Meadow Bridge High — Tuesday, March 21, 6 p.m., Meadow Bridge Elementary; regular meeting — Tuesday, March 28, 6 p.m., BOE office; special meeting (if needed) personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Wednesday, March 29, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting (if needed) personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Earth Day Celebration — The Ansted Events Committee will host Ansted’s Earth Day Celebration April 21-22. Spots are still open for food vendors and spaces are free. If you are interested in participating, please call Town Hall at 304-658-5901 or register at https://forms.gle/NVtdJipNYmEREjwg8. Food trucks also are welcome.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Memorial Day — Monday, May 29; West Virginia Day — Tuesday, June 20; Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Needleseye Park Clean-up Days — Join the City of Oak Hill for trail maintenance and park clean-up at Needleseye Park and help remove century-old debris from the interior of the park to help make it a safe and proud addition to the community. Come dressed appropriately and be prepared to get dirty. Must be willing to hike. All rock climbers, mountain bikers, hikers and disc golfers are all welcome. Clean-up days scheduled are Sunday, March 19 from 1 to 4 p.m; and Sunday, March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. Clean-ups will be held rain or shine. Meet at the Needleseye Trailhead. Work gloves and safety glasses will be provided for use. For more information, email jsapio@oakhillwv.gov.
Kanawha County Clean-up — The spring 2023 Kanawha County Clean-up is scheduled next month. Locally, the delivery site at Cabin Creek, behind the Go-Mart, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Items accepted will be accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, 10 tires (with WV ID) and televisions. Recyclables accepted will be computers, all metals, car batteries and electronics. Items not accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals or motor oil. The clean-up is for residential debris only. Business debris will not be accepted. Removal of material from the site will not be allowed. The event is sponsored by the Kanawha County Commission and the West Virginia DEP. For more information, contact the Kanawha County Commission.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse.
Places to Go/Things to Do
HFT Production — The Historic Fayette Theater will present Wagon Wheels West, a rootin’ tootin’ musical comedy by Tim Kelly and Bill Francoeur, on March 10-11, 17-28 and 24-25 at 7:30 p.m. each evening; and at 2 p.m. on March 18 and March 26. Tickets are available at fayettetheater.com. The play is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc., Englewood, Colorado, and with support from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Model Train and Craft Show — The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association’s 17th annual Model Train and Craft Show will be held Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. There will be vendors, clinics and layouts. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for March. In March, Oak Hill will offer trivia, scavenger hunt, maker space and puzzles; and Mount Hope will host a leprechaun scavenger hunt. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3:30 p.m.; games, coloring and activities, Saturdays, March 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, March 15, 22 and 29, 3:30 p.m.; crafts, Friday, March 10, 3 p.m.; Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m.; adult book club, Friday, March 17, 3:30 p.m.; CYOA, Tuesday, March 21, 6 p.m.; and Narcan training, Friday, March 24, 3:30 p.m. Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — puzzles, Wednesday, March 15, all day; storytime, Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30 3 p.m.; and Legos, Tuesdays, March 7 and 21, all day. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesdays, March 15, 22, and 29, 11 a.m., and Mondays, March 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.; family games, Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.; Lego/KNEX, Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, March 20, 5:30 p.m.; WVU chef class, Tuesday, March 21, 2 p.m.; puzzles, Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.; and Book Club, Monday, March 27, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Puzzle Club, Wednesday, March 22, all day; Power of Play, Fridays, March 10, 17, 24 and 31, 11 a.m.; crochet, Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30, 1 p.m.; Teen STEM, Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30, 4 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, March 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10 a.m., and Tuesdays, March 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m.; Dollar Deco, Mondays, March 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m.; adult coloring, Tuesday, March 21, 10 a.m.; Crafternoon, Wednesday, March 29, 1 p.m.; KNEX, Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day; DIY tie dye, Tuesday, March 14, 10 a.m.; adult painting, Wednesday, March 15, 1 p.m.; seed exchange, Monday, March 27, 1 p.m.; and Book Club, Tuesday, March 28, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day; Walking Club, Tuesdays, March 14, 21 and 28, 4 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, March 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m. by appointment; storytime, Wednesdays, March 15, 22 and 29, 5 p.m.; Plant a Flower Day, Thursday, March 9, 3 p.m.; Find the Leprechauns, Friday, March 17, all day; Mardi Gras Carnival masks, Tuesday, March 21, 1 p.m.; and National Crayon Day, Friday, March 31, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Tuesdays, March 14 and 28, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, March 30, 5:30 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, March 10 and 17, 11 a.m.; Mixed Mind Club, Tuesday, March 14, 5 p.m.; and STEM storytime, Friday, March 24, 11 a.m.
Fundraisers
Lenten Fish Dinner — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 708 First Avenue, Montgomery, will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinners each Friday of Lent (March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31) from 5 to 7 p.m. Meals will be dine-in or carry out. The $10 dinner includes fish (your choice of baked or fried), baked potato, baked beans, cole slaw, bread, dessert, and drinks (dine-in only).
Lenten Fish Dinner — Saints Peter & Paul School will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinner each Friday of Lent (March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meals will be served drive-through curbside only. Meals offered are: flounder, $12; shrimp, $13; combo, $14; child’s fish or shrimp, $7; and child’s pizza, $5. Dinners include a baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert and bread. Cash and checks will be accepted and all proceeds benefit SSPP School.
Church
IF: 2023 — IF: Gathering is a two-day video conference set for March 24-25 that will be streamed in the sanctuary of Grace Baptist Church, Fayetteville. The women’s gathering consists of a variety of sermons, speakers and songs of praise. All women are invited to attend. The conference is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on March 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 25. Meals for Friday night and Saturday afternoon will be provided by the church. All those attending must pay a small fee which will cover both days of the conference. Register online at https://watch.if2023.com/register/join-group/?groupid=28312. The church is located at 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more on the church, visit its website at https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gracebaptistchurchfaywv.
Jesus Freak Youth Rally — Grace Baptist Church of Fayetteville (70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV) will host a Jesus Freak Youth Rally Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. There will be refreshments, praise music, games, skits and the preaching of God’s Word. The event is free to attend, but if you would like a T-shirt, visit https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/jesus-freak-youth-rally-1. All money for T-shirts must be received by March 20. For more information, contact Greg Pawlus at 304-237-9504 or by email at payton34bear@icloud.com.
